State Trooper helps rescue elderly Southern Tier dog from culvert

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott karate instructor who was convicted of raping a teenage girl 11 years ago is now facing attempted murder charges. The Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force conducted an investigation into an arson for hire case in Broome County. During the investigation, it was determined that 50-year-old David Rexer, who is a resident of Endicott was found to have conspired with another person to commit arson on an occupied dwelling inside the Village of Endicott.

ENDICOTT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO