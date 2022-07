PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Detectives have made an arrest in a shooting earlier this month that injured one person. Near midnight on June 9, 2022, Peoria Police officers responded to the gas station near the area of Main and Ellis for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffered gunshot wounds to his left hand and wrist. He was then taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and is in stable condition.

PEORIA, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO