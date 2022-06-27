The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean
The North Carolina outer banks are always moving because of the shifting sands and tidal forces. This has been happening for centuries. It's why they had to move the Cape Hatteras lighthouse. This is nothing new. The locals know this and expect it. It's not like this is breaking news but you watch, we'll inevitably be told it's because of climate change 🙄
