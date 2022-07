Many heel styles don’t mesh well with grass: They can sink into the soil and get stuck, leaving them caked in dirt and you shaky on your feet. Fortunately, the best heel protectors for grass allow you to wear your favorite stilettos outdoors, even when the ground beneath you is a wet lawn. In order to be effective, heel protectors will feature a wider base to keep you steady on grass and other uneven surfaces. (As a plus, some protectors will incorporate an anti-slip surface on the base, which can help you strut with more confidence.) They also have discreet designs that won’t be obvious from afar, and they come in various sizes for different heel widths so you’re guaranteed a Cinderella-like fit.

SHOPPING ・ 17 HOURS AGO