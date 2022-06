TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they still are working to identify the man who was shot and killed Friday by Topeka Police officers. The KBI says a BNSF employee reported the man was trespassing on their tracks at SE 4th and Holliday, near the Amtrak station in Downtown Topeka. The employee told police the charged at him with an object that turned out to be a knife, and the employee locked his doors and drove off.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO