Conn. Department of Social Services, state police warn of scam text messages about EBT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police and the state Department of Social Services are alerting people of scam text messages regarding EBT.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services wrote on social media Monday they have gotten reports of people receiving texts messages similar to the one pictured below from an alleged State of Connecticut email address.

Photo courtesy: Connecticut Department of Social Services

The Department of Social Services said this is a scam and the sender should be ignored or blocked. The department said it is not sending text messages for any programs at this time.

If you have responded to one of these messages and provided EBT information, you should immediately call 1 (888) 328-2666 to cancel your card and request a new one.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.