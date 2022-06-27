ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Engaging Electeds’ event

By Pat Giblin
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On Wednesday, June 29th, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Lesko Financial Services and Delta Engineers, Architects, and Surveyors to host a casual meet-up between business owners and elected officials.

According to Stacey Duncan, Greater Binghamton Chamber President and CEO, the event will give area business owners the opportunity to be heard.

“We are excited to host our first Engaging Electeds event where business owners will have the opportunity to meet with their state and local elected officials to discuss business issues one-one-one in a casual setting,” said Duncan. “Unlike traditional Chamber programming, this event will be used as a catalyst to bring our community closer together through an informal networking approach”

The following elected officials are confirmed to be attending:

Assemblyman Joe Angelino, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Broome Count Executive Jason Garnar, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Johnson City Mayor Martin Meany, Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson, Chenango Supervisor Jo Anne Klenovic, Dickinson Supervisor Michael Marinaccio and Union Supervisor Rick Materese.

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Binghamton Club on Front Street in Binghamton.

