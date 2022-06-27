ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

New England woman dies after being struck by car while crossing the street in Bismarck

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySQEu_0gNe3TGt00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A 55-year-old New England woman, Melanie Fitterer, died after she was hit by a car while crossing the 900 block of S 2nd Street around 1:07 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, a 29-year-old Mandan woman was traveling southbound on S 2nd Street when Fitterer crossed the street in front of her. Unable to see Fitterer, the car then struck her and she was pronounced dead.

The Bismarck Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Center man dies after truck hits moving train

KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old man from Center has died after his pickup struck a BSNF train on Monday night. The driver was traveling with a stock trailer along Highway 10, roughly 4 miles east of Steele, when his vehicle hit the train, which was traveling at 50 to 60 miles an hour.
CENTER, ND
newsdakota.com

Name Released in Fatal Kidder County Crash

DAWSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The name of a Center, ND man killed in a Kidder County crash Tuesday, June 28th has been released. 24 year-old Cole Helmers was traveling northbound at an unknown speed on 30th Ave SE and struck the side of the second car of an eastbound BSNF train that was traveling approximately 50-60 mph.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Center Man Dies In Truck Train Crash Near Dawson

DAWSON, N.D. (NDHP) – A 24 year old Center, North Dakota man was killed in a truck-train fatal crash near Dawson, North Dakota on Tuesday, June 28th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was driving a pick-up with a stock trailer northbound when he struck the second car of an eastbound train. The Patrol says the truck and trailer were pushed into a ditch, and the vehicles rolled.
DAWSON, ND
wdayradionow.com

Center man dies in collision with train

(Bismarck, ND) -- A 24-year-old Center man is dead after a collision with a BNSF train. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup was towing a stock trailer with three head of cattle on 30th Avenue Southeast when he struck the side of the train. The impact happened Tuesday night, causing the truck and trailer to roll. None of the cattle in the trailer survived, and the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
CENTER, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Mandan, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
City
New England, ND
Bismarck, ND
Accidents
valleynewslive.com

24-year-old man, three cows killed after vehicle hits train

DAWSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old man is dead after authorities say his vehicle hit a train. It happened before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, along Highway 10 in Dawson, which is east of Steele in Kidder County. The North Dakota Highway patrol says the man was driving a pickup with a trailer on 30th Ave. SE. when he hit the side of a BNSF train that was traveling around 50-60 mph. The truck and trailer were pushed into a ditch and rolled. The train utilized its emergency braking and stopped.
DAWSON, ND
KX News

Center man dies after striking BNSF train near Steele

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 24-year-old man from Center is dead after he struck the side of a BNSF train with his pickup near Steele on Tuesday night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup, who was also towing a stock trailer with 3 head of cattle, was traveling north […]
CENTER, ND
KFYR-TV

Morton County deputies take man into custody following high-speed chase

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Town man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase in Mandan Wednesday. Morton County Sheriff’s deputies say they saw 40-year-old Dustin Ward driving at a high rate of speed along Expressway near the BNSF bridge. They say as they tried to pull him over, he fled at speeds of around 110 miles per hour. Deputies say they stopped pursuing due to public safety but located Ward a short time later at the Flying J truck stop.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
kxnet.com

Bismarck mobile home fire displaces residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — No one was hurt in a Wednesday afternoon mobile home fire in Bismarck. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of South 12th Street around 11:50 a.m. where they found a mobile home on fire, according to a press release. Five fire department apparatuses and 18 firefighters assisted with extinguishing the fire.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Memphis motel killing suspect arrested in Bismarck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in North Dakota on a charge that he killed a man at a Memphis motel earlier this year. According to the district attorney’s office in Shelby County, Tennessee, 24-year-old Michael Ray Tillman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KX News

Police: Bismarck man stabbed, no arrests made

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 25-year-old man from Bismarck was stabbed numerous times on Friday, June 24 around 4:00 a.m. in the area of 200 W Sweet Ave. According to Bismarck Police, the man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The name of the man was not released. There have […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KFYR-TV

Bismarck police arrest man they say broke into apartments, terrorized people

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he broke into apartments and terrorized people. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Edwards broke into two apartments Monday on the 1100 block of W Capitol Ave. and the 1000 block of N 4th St. around 10:30 p.m. They say Edwards terrorized two different people, but neither victim sought medical attention.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck man charged with burglary, assault, terrorizing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested on charges of burglary, terrorizing and aggravated assault following two break-ins in the capitol city Monday night. According to Bismarck Police, the man broke into two different residences on the 1100 block of West Capitol Avenue and the 1000 block of North 4th Street […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County deputy and one civilian were bitten after four dogs escaped from a homeowner’s yard Saturday. Cpl. Rochester with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said the deputy was bitten after responding to an animal call in the 3700 block of Princeton Ave. The deputy received medical attention and returned to work shortly after.
KFYR-TV

Mandan police release annual report: assaults up, drugs and DUIs down

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Assault offenses are up, but drug and narcotic offenses, as well as DUIs, are down in the city of Mandan. The 2021 Mandan Police Annual Report was released to the public Monday and presents comprehensive statistical data of the last three years of reported information. Assault offenses were up 13% between 2020 and 2021, but drug and narcotic offenses were down 10% in the same time. Notably, the number of DUIs dropped slightly from 63 in 2020 to just 60 in 2021, a decrease of 5%. While COVID could be a contributing factor, Police Chief Jason Ziegler thinks there could be other explanations.
kxnet.com

Reminder: fireworks not allowed at Chain of Lakes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fireworks are not allowed on Chain of Lakes, which includes New Johns Lake, Hecker’s Lake, East Park Lake and West Park Lake. Federal regulation restricts the possession or use of fireworks on Reclamation lands and water bodies. The McLean County sheriff and federal law...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Where to turn: North Dakota pregnancy and family support groups

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As of July 28, abortion will be illegal in North Dakota. With the state’s only abortion clinic planning to move to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, many pregnant women are concerned about the options available to them if they are unable to access abortion services. Assistance in Bismarck Christian Adoption Services (Bismarck): Founded […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy