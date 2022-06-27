ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEOS: Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people derails after striking dump truck in Missouri

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yY4W7_0gNe3EHE00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday afternoon after it struck a dump truck, according to the company. The incident reportedly left several passengers onboard injured.

On June 27 at 1:42 p.m., several cars on Amtrak Train 4 struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri. There were approximately 243 people onboard the train, Amtrak said in a statement to the press, adding that there were early reports of injuries as a result of the incident.

Amtrak increasing service to Norfolk

Amtrak said on Twitter that they are working with local authorities to assist customers and that the company has deployed resources to help as well.

The company is currently experiencing longer-than-usual hold times, but encourages those who need immediate assistance to call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL, or 1-800-872-7245.

Check out videos taken at the scene below.

Videos courtesy of Rob Nightingale

Rob Nightingale was a passenger on the train and spoke to ABC News about the incident:

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

