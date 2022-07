The Sheridan chapter of the Wyoming Cattlewomen are currently selling raffle tickets to help fund the many projects and activities they support throughout the year. Throughout Wyoming and the nation, CattleWomen volunteers promote the beef industry and work to garner an understanding of that industry and its practices to both adult and youth consumers via trade shows, demonstrations, media, fairs, classes and one-on-one.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO