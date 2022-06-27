ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Former Vigor coach John McKenzie ‘thankful’ for new start at another Mobile County school

By Ben Thomas
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Vigor football coach John McKenzie is ready for a new start at Murphy. McKenzie officially was approved as the new Panthers’ head coach by the Mobile County Board of Commissioners Monday morning and then introduced to the media in front of historic Murphy High School. After winning...

www.al.com

Comments / 3

