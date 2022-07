As 15 years in the president’s office at Finlandia University draw to a close, Dr. Philip Johnson will remember most the times his job took him elsewhere on campus. “The most rewarding aspects of my work are those that take me away from my desk,” he said, “(such as) having lunch with students and asking them to give me ‘the good, the bad, and the ugly’; sitting with parents and grandparents to cheer on their student … mingling with students, community members and artists at receptions … you get the picture.

