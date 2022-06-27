FHP investigating deadly crash on State Road 13 in St. Johns County

Deadly crash on State Road 13, 6/27/2022 Deadly crash on State Road 13, 6/27/2022

A crash that happened Monday afternoon on State Road 13 is deadly, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on SR 13 near Wedgewood Road, which is just south of Roberts Road in the Switzerland area.

Photos from the scene showed two vehicles involved in head-on crash.

Action News Jax is working to get more information from FHP on the parties involved in the crash.

