Saint Johns County, FL

FHP investigating deadly crash on State Road 13 in St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Deadly crash on State Road 13, 6/27/2022 Deadly crash on State Road 13, 6/27/2022

A crash that happened Monday afternoon on State Road 13 is deadly, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on SR 13 near Wedgewood Road, which is just south of Roberts Road in the Switzerland area.

Photos from the scene showed two vehicles involved in head-on crash.

Action News Jax is working to get more information from FHP on the parties involved in the crash.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

