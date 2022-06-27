ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Bishop votes to expand mental health, substance abuse issues

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Dnk5_0gNe2IqL00
Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., supported the adoption of H.R. 7666, the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, a bipartisan legislative package that would expand access to mental health resources for America’s veterans, students, and working families. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., supported the adoption of H.R. 7666, the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, a bipartisan legislative package that would expand access to mental health resources for America’s veterans, students, and working families.

This bill would strengthen and expand more than 30 critical programs that collectively support mental health care and substance abuse prevention, care, treatment and recovery. It also would work to bolster the behavioral health work force and invest in integrating mental health services into pediatric and adolescent care. States would be provided with the resources necessary for effective Medicaid and telehealth services that would properly address the crises currently facing the nation.

“This bill is an important step forward in addressing the mental health challenges we face in America,” Bishop said in a news release. “Because of the stigma around mental illness and the limited number of mental health providers, many Georgians do not have access to the life-saving treatment that they need.

“Americans from all walks of life face these struggles. This bill will improve our ability to care for and protect all Americans who are suffering, from our children to our military veterans.”

A majority of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime,, health officials say. Two million Americans have an opioid use disorder, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death among children ages 10 to 14. Increased anxiety and depression have led to negative outcomes from social isolation to increased crime and gun violence. Meanwhile, nearly 122 million Americans live in areas where there is a shortage of mental health care professionals and there continue to be challenges with health insurance coverage for this much-needed care.

The resources laid out in the bill will help address a long stigmatized aspect of many Americans’ livelihoods, especially as the country emerges from a global pandemic in which many had to isolate for personal and public health safety.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Care#Behavioral Health#Politics State#Politics Legislative#H R 7666#Medicaid#Georgians#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
290
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy