Eau Claire, WI

DR. MATTHEW SCHAEFER AND EAU CLAIRE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

By Mary Ann Schumacher
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate veterinarian Dr. Matthew Schaefer and the Eau Claire...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

Senior living facility in Altoona hosts dog show

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Sometimes you just need to see some cute dogs, and some people at a senior care facility got to do just that Wednesday. The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona hosted a dog show, and the seniors living there served as the judges. Friends and family members...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire workshop on opioid crisis July 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The ongoing opioid crisis continues to affect communities in Western Wisconsin. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention are hosting a workshop about opioid misuse and preventing overdoses. That workshop is scheduled for Monday, July 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Table in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Chata and Missy

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Play, eat treats, repeat. Chata came from Texas to find her forever home in Wisconsin. She’s available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association. This three-year-old loves people, but can be selective with other animals and likely needs to be the only pet in the home.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Biking for the American Heart Association, group passes through Eau Claire area

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A small group of bicyclists rode through the Eau Claire Tuesday on their way to La. to help raise money for the American Heart Association. This is the 20th year for the biking event. This year, the riders are starting in Minn. before ending in La. The group started the trek after a college friend died at the age of 24 from an undiagnosed heart condition.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Pets & Animals
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
WEAU-TV 13

Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside apartments in Eau Claire. People living in the Luther Lakeside Apartment building in Eau Claire are upset after learning from Mayo Clinic Health System they have one year to move out.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Posts in June 30, 2022

A Tomah man has been sentenced to life in prison for beating a three-year-old boy to death. Thirty-seven-year-old Marcus Anderson […]. Eau Claire County, its sheriff’s department, and the city of Augusta are being sued by the family of a man […]. Tyler Bue - Firefighters from...
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fireworks safety tips ahead of July 4 weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A July 4 holiday staple can be dangerous if used incorrectly. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates around 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms in 2021 due to fireworks injuries. However, there are ways to use them safely. “Make sure you know your...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in fire Thursday in Town of Wheaton

TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Wheaton Fire & Rescue put out a structure fire Thursday evening before it had a chance to spread to other buildings. In a Facebook post Friday, Wheaton Fire & Rescue said that they were called to a fire on 10th Street at 9:36 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found wood debris from a destroyed corn crib that had caught on fire and was threatening other nearby buildings. The fire was put out as it approached a nearby granary, which was checked over for any signs of catching on fire. The fire was contained to the debris without damaging the granary.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
#Dog
Hudson Star-Observer

St. Croix group gives up on building shelter

Not all dreams come true. Sometimes circumstances change. Diana Neubarth and the rest of the board of directors of the St. Croix Animal Friends had been planning to build an animal shelter in the county for 15 years, but the decision has recently been made not to continue in that direction.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
kdal610.com

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred just after 9 p-m Thursday and both of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
wiproud.com

Bean & Bacon Days in Augusta

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A community celebration is back just in time for the Fourth of July. Sponsored by the Augusta Lions Club, Bean and Bacon Days is the big summertime event in the city. It runs this weekend with a parade Saturday at 1:30 p.m., games and...
AUGUSTA, WI
KROC News

Winona County Crash Sends Teen to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. It happened near the north end of Whitewater State Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old boy was traveling south on Hwy. 74 when he went off the roadway and crashed in the ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Home and rental prices are going up, making it harder for people to find places to live. A report from Realtor.com in March stated national rent prices have jumped 17% from last year. In 2021, Eau Claire moved up to the eighth largest city in Wisconsin, but with a growing city comes a rising need for housing.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Medical Examiner: Rice Lake man dies days after house fire

RICE LAKE, MN -- A Rice Lake man died days after he suffered severe burns in a house fire. According to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office, Myles Summers, 33, died Saturday. Authorities responded to the home on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road around 6:30 p.m. June 22. Three...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

When and where children under 5 can get the COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The FDA and CDC recently gave emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines for young children. Last week they began to rollout the two dose Moderna and 3 dose Pfizer BioNTech vaccines. Since the start of the the pandemic, more than 1,400 children 5 and younger...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CFAUSD votes to remove book from curriculum

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In May of 2022 a parent petitioned the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to remove a book from its schools. That book is Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe by Preston Norton. At the time a panel recommended to keep the book in the district.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

