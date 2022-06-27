ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT minimum wage increase is common ground for Democrats and Lamont

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnSLF_0gNe1UE200

The coming increase of Connecticut’s hourly wage to $14 on Friday was an opportunity Monday for Gov. Ned Lamont to share ground with some of his fellow Democrats who sometimes wish for a more progressive governor.

In a visit to a storefront office in Bridgeport that houses a non-profit organization serving “marginalized youth,” Lamont said he was there to remind Connecticut the minimum wage was about to change.

Unspoken was another reminder: Without his election in 2018, the bill increasing a $10.10 minimum wage in annual increments to $15 next June would not have become law given the opposition of Republican Bob Stefanowski.

The event Monday followed his endorsement Friday by the state’s largest labor organization, the Connecticut AFL-CIO, for reelection in his rematch with Stefanowski.

Election years have a way of unifying Connecticut’s fractious Democratic coalition around the politics of pragmatism. As one union leader privately noted last week, it’s always better to have a governor with you 75% of the time than 0%.

“When you are left with two choices, in this case Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski, I don’t think you can find anyone from these unions who believes Mr. Stefanowski is a better choice,” said House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford.

On Monday, two liberal Democrats from New Haven joined the governor in Bridgeport, as did Mayor Joseph P. Ganim, who challenged him for the Democratic nomination four years ago, and Sen. Marilyn Moore, D-Bridgeport, a member of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

“I am so grateful to have you as the governor,” Moore said. “When we needed you, you were there to sign off on some of these important bills that influence and impact the lives of Black and brown people in big cities like Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven.”

Rep. Robyn Porter, D-New Haven, who has clashed with Lamont in her pursuit of an aggressive labor agenda, including higher taxes on the wealthy, said her appearance with the governor should not be a surprise.

“I believe in giving credit where credit’s due, and this was an opportune time to do that,” said Porter, who pushed the $15 minimum wage as co-chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee. “This wouldn’t happen without his pen.”

The minimum wage law requires the governor and legislature to consider a freeze if the economy retracts in successive quarters. Connecticut’s gross domestic product has grown, but Stefanowski has made a central issue of inflation during the administrations of Lamont and President Joe Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYw3B_0gNe1UE200
Gov. Ned Lamont leans close to confer with Senate President Martin Looney on Monday. MARK PAZNIOKAS / CTMIRROR.ORG

Stefanowski, who opposed the higher minimum wage four years ago as an ill-timed burden on struggling businesses, said Monday in an email he still has concerns about the impact on businesses and consumers.

“While I support a minimum wage, most businesses are already offering higher wages to offset 40-year high Biden Lamont inflation making everything more expensive,” Stefanowski said.

Lamont said inflation was more a reason to increase the minimum wage than to freeze it.

“I think my least favorite way of dealing with inflation is having those that do a lot of essential work at the very lowest wages in our state and in our country not get a wage that at least keeps pace with inflation, which is what the increase does right now,” Lamont said. “Look, inflation has a lot of roots. I’d say the minimum wage is probably number 1,388 on the list.”

Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, is a labor-and-tax policy liberal who has developed a partnership with Lamont over increases to the Earned Income Tax Credit for the working poor, as well as the passage in 2019 of laws increasing the minimum wage and establishing a paid family and medical leave benefit.

“The history of the minimum wage is that every few years, there would be an agreement that the minimum wage had fallen farther and farther behind inflation, and then there would be a consensus to perhaps pass a slight increase, and then the same cycle would repeat,” Looney said.

Looney said Lamont helped break that cycle.

The 2019 minimum wage law set a schedule of increases in what then was a $10.10 minimum wage: $11 in October 2019, $12 in September 2020, $13 in August 2021, $14 in July 2022, and $15 in June 2023. After 2023, the minimum wage will be pegged to the Employment Cost Index , a measure of wage growth calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Anyone who spends a day in Hartford would know that this bill only passed because there was an activist Democratic governor and a Democratic majority in the General Assembly who passed it and put it on his desk, where he was waiting with his pen in hand to sign it,” Looney said. “That’s how things get done. That’s how progressive things get done.”

Ritter, who was not at the Bridgeport event, said the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade last week, upending a half-century of abortion law, also helped Democrats come together.

“The fight sometimes in our party is on economic issues, but where we are unified is on social issues,” Ritter said.

At his stop in Bridgeport, Lamont fielded more questions about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. through fetal viability, than the minimum wage.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Moore
Person
Robyn Porter
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Martin Looney
Person
Bob Stefanowski
Person
Matt Ritter
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ISSUES DECLARATION ENABLING CRUCIAL FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE TO CONTINUE FOR SEVERAL MORE MONTHS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed a declaration that will enable crucial federal support Connecticut has been receiving throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – including supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for individuals experiencing homelessness – to continue through December 28, 2022, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
velillum.com

Connecticut officials are expressing their outrage after a state representative downplayed racism against Asian

Connecticut officials are expressing their outrage after a state representative downplayed racism against Asian Americans during a General Assembly committee meeting. Democratic Rep. Michael Winkler made his comments during a Planning and Development Committee meeting Monday. In an exchange with Greenwich Housing Authority board chairman Sam Romeo about why Greenwich...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberal Democrats#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#The Connecticut Afl Cio#Democratic#House
hamlethub.com

Lamont Announces Return of Program Allowing Children To Receive Free Admission at Connecticut Museums During the Summer Months

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the popular state program Connecticut Summer at the Museum is returning for the 2022 summer season, enabling Connecticut children to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state during the summer months. The governor established the program in 2021 in response...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

CT seems to be bucking national trend of Democrats becoming Republicans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since the 2020 presidential election, a higher percentage of Connecticut Republicans have left the party to become unaffiliated or Democrats, than Democrats who flipped parties or became unaffiliated, according to data from the Secretary of the State. Connecticut seems...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ctnewsjunkie.com

Third-Party Candidate Announces For Secretary of the State

The same day Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced she was stepping down six months early to take care of her sick husband, Cynthia Jennings announced she would seek to join two Democrats and three Republicans in seeking the open seat. Jennings, a former Hartford City Council member and...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy