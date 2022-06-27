ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks fall after choppy session as markets fail to follow up on big weekly rebound

By Jason Ma
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2E05_0gNe1Qh800
Friday's inflation print shocked investors. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
  • US stocks finished a choppy session lower on Monday after rebounding sharply last week.
  • Oil prices rose amid efforts by G7 countries to try to cap the price that importers pay for Russian crude.
  • Bitcoin slipped as crypto hedge fund Three Arrow Capital defaulted on a loan.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

The market might bottom out when people renounce tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs, Michael Burry said. "The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas. Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin might be on another precipice. A technical analyst says another crash could be coming for the world's biggest crypto.

Happy Friday readers. Phil Rosen here — boy am I glad to see you today. As a final send-off before the long weekend, I wanted to share some more chipper news…. But in a bear market that's harder to come by. So instead, I'll be explaining the crypto downturn, and why a top analyst says bitcoin still has plenty of room to fall (even though it just sagged below $19,000 yesterday).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Sovereign Debt#G7#Russian#Crypto Hedge Fund#Arrow Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Russia
Cheddar News

What to Expect for Markets Amid Inflation After Brutal First Half of the Year

The S&P 500 closed out its worst first-half performance in decades as disappointing economic data continued to dampen market sentiment. Several profit warnings also pressured stocks. Steve Sosnick, the chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, breaks down what to expect in the markets for the remainder of the year amid record inflation. "I think right now is everybody's hunkering down and that means consumer staples, that means that means that the type of stuff that you need to go out and buy regardless," he siad. "For the most part, people still do have money. The employment numbers are good. Most people were able to build up their savings and curb a lot of their debt during the last couple of years, which is great. But people are deciding to be a bit more cautious with their dollars and cents, and so I think you want to stick to the stuff that has lasting demand."
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin could fall an additional 27% to its 2019 high as the crypto tests a big support level, according to Fairlead's Katie Stockton

Bitcoin's negative momentum points to more downside ahead, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency fell below $19,000 on Thursday to test a key support level. Bitcoin's secondary support level sits at $13,900, representing potential downside of about 27%. Bitcoin could be on the verge of...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy