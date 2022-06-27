ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bartow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Bartow County through 1145 AM EDT At 1114 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Stilesboro, or near Cartersville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cartersville, Euharlee, Emerson, Kingston, Taylorsville, Cassville, Stilesboro and Red Top Mountain State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Fourth of July events abound in Butts, Clayton, Henry, Rockdale and Newton counties

Are you looking for ways to make a big bang this Independence Day? Here is a list of Fourth of July activities that you can enjoy with family and friends. In Butts County locals can enjoy a fireworks show that will be held at Butts County Recreation at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson. The gates for the event open at 5 p.m. There is a $5 admission fee for each vehicle.
CBS 46

First Alert: Heavy Rain & Storms this Afternoon & Evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A stationary front sits over us today, creating widespread heavy rain and storms between 2-10pm. Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with widespread t-storms this afternoon and evening. They will be slow moving storms, so long-lasting heavy rain is likely. High: 84° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain:...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Police respond to Grayson home 65 times in a year and a half

GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been arrested in Grayson for maintaining a disorderly house. They have been identified as 19-year-old Kiante Nelson and 21-year-old Lashanae Wright by the Gwinnett County Police Department. Nelson and Wright were arrested on June 29. Police say that between Jan. 1 of last...
fox5atlanta.com

Fake restaurateur scams thousands from small business, deputies say

COVINGTON,Ga. - A small business owner in Covington said she was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a man she thought was a customer trying to purchase equipment for his new restaurant. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who used what turned out to be a fake ID to do it.
COVINGTON, GA
11Alive

Car crashes into VA clinic in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are investigating after a car seemingly crashed through a Cobb County Veteran Affairs clinic. An 11Alive viewer shared photos Tuesday depicting Cobb County Fire and Emergency crews in the area. A firetruck and medical vehicle were seen in the parking lot. A small...
COBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Heavy rain, hail move through Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Storms rolled through Central Georgia Friday night, leaving behind hail and some damage. Trees and flooding blocked northbound and southbound on Highway 247 at Elberta Road, mile marker 2 in Bibb County. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked. Drivers in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More than $90K in liquor stolen from Henry County package store

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Up to a half-dozen suspects made off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of liquor during a Henry County heist. It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Highway 138 Package Store in Stockbridge. Henry County police said between four and six people were involved in the heist and made off with about $90,000 worth of inventory.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen walking in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help find a missing teenager who left home Tuesday afternoon. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 16-year-old Summer Faatuai. According to police, at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Faatuai left...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

