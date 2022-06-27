Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bartow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Bartow County through 1145 AM EDT At 1114 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Stilesboro, or near Cartersville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cartersville, Euharlee, Emerson, Kingston, Taylorsville, Cassville, Stilesboro and Red Top Mountain State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BARTOW COUNTY, GA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO