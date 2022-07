NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police say they've received zero tips in the case of a 24-year-old man gunned down in Nashville last Friday night. Miles Slay was walking southbound on 40th Avenue North towards Charlotte Pike when more than a dozen shots were fired from an SUV. Slay was hit and died at the hospital.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO