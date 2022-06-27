Ready to vote in the June 28 Illinois primary? Here’s how to find your polling place

Those bucking the trend of lethargic voter turnout and headed to the polls to cast their ballot in the Tuesday, June 28 Illinois primary election must visit their assigned polling place.

Polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and all those in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Last week, the Monroe County clerk predicted turnout around 10 to 15% in what is expected to be a sleepy primary.

Here’s some tools to help you locate your polling location and cast a ballot.

How do I find my polling place in Illinois?

There are a number of online search tools registered voters can use to find their polling place.

The Illinois State Board of Elections has a polling place locator online .

You must first enter your ZIP code, then input your numerical address and select the street name. Once submitted, the locator will direct you to the correct site.

Vote.org , a nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration organization, also has an online tool . You simply input your address.

Finally, Vote 411, a service of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters, has a polling place locator .

Metro-east polling locations

Below are links to listings of precinct locations in metro-east counties.

St. Clair County (begins on page 41)

Madison County (begins on page 6)

Monroe County

Clinton County

Randolph County

Bond County

What if I’m not registered to vote?

Under the state’s grace period, those who are not already registered can still do so through primary election day, so long as they are eligible.

You must visit a site accepting grace period registrations, and can use the state’s online tool to find one .

Where can I return my mail-in ballot?

You can still return your mail-in ballot via the U.S. Postal Service, but it must be postmarked by June 28 and received by its respective election authority no later than 14 days after an election.

You can also put it in a dropbox location, available by county, through 7 p.m. Tuesday night.