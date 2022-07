Fans awaiting the arrival of Raising Cane’s won’t have to wait as long for the Springfield location to open, according to restaurant officials. Jason Zwerin, VP of Raising Cane’s confirmed to the Springfield Business Journal that the restaurant, which was slated to open in the second quarter of 2023, is now eyeing a December 2022 opening as the demolition of the former Casa Real building has begun.

