Don't Look Now: Gas Prices Heading Down in Florida

Gas prices in Florida are continuing their downward trek.

AAA reports the statewide average for a gallon of regular is $4.67. A week ago it was $4.81.

The state average has fallen 22 cents a gallon since setting a record high of $4.89 on June 13. Analysts say the decline is due to a recent drop in crude oil and gasoline futures prices, which are largely driven by concerns about the economy.

AAA is predicting very heavy travel, more than 42 million people traveling more than 50 miles, over the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

