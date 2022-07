LOWELL– Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. The 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year is Trooper Andrew D. Rasala Jr. Trooper. Rasala’s performance and accomplishments during 2021 are worthy of such recognition, having earned him this prestigious award as he is the first trooper assigned to the Lowell Post to receive this accolade. He is also the 2021 Trooper of the District for the Lowell Post.

LOWELL, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO