Georgia State

Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says

By Jessie Gibson, James Giles, Debra Worley
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 3-year-old was found dead inside the back of an SUV parked outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Georgia Sunday night. According to the coroner’s office, the boy died from asphyxiation from being left in a hot vehicle. “Just be aware....

Fire damages Sarasota home; firefighter injured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A firefighter was injured battling a house fire early Friday in Sarasota County, officials said. At 7 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the home, in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail. They found no fire but monitored the home for about two hours before clearing the scene, a county spokeswoman said.
SARASOTA, FL
