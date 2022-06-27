Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri

An Amtrak train that originated at Los Angeles Union Station en route to Chicago derailed in Missouri, and some people are believed to be injured, according to the rail agency.

Amtrak officials say the train struck a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, causing "several cars" to derail. The agency says there are "early reports of injuries."

The agency said there were approximately 243 passengers on board.

"On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm. There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available." - Statement from Amtrak

Our sister station ABC17 in Missouri reports that the local hospital received three patients from the derailment.

This crash comes just a day after an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, killing three people.

