ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17z6Lr_0gNdzibM00

An Amtrak train that originated at Los Angeles Union Station en route to Chicago derailed in Missouri, and some people are believed to be injured, according to the rail agency.

Amtrak officials say the train struck a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, causing "several cars" to derail. The agency says there are "early reports of injuries."

The agency said there were approximately 243 passengers on board.

"On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm. There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available."

- Statement from Amtrak

Our sister station ABC17 in Missouri reports that the local hospital received three patients from the derailment.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

This crash comes just a day after an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, killing three people.

The post Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Mendon, MO: Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms and releases the identities of the 4 victims in the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.

Sources: Missouri State Highway Patrol and Chariton County Coroner Nye Bowyer (Information) Picture: Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper B (Courtesy) Mendon, Missouri: The Missouri State Highway Patrol have confirmed and released on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 the identities of the 4 victims of the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Amtrak dump truck collision and derailment death toll rises; Amtrak officials now say 275+ on the train

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. – The Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a dump truck on Monday afternoon, causing all but one car to derail southwest of Mendon, Mo. An additional person has died in a Columbia, Mo. hospital since initial information Monday evening was confirmed in a press conference. “There are now a total of four fatalities in the crash. Three...
MENDON, MO
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
City
Mendon, IL
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
City
Marceline, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Rail Car#Traffic Accident#Abc News#2022 Amtrak
Hutch Post

UPDATE: At least 3 confirmed dead in Amtrak crash

UPDATE: As of 6:25 p.m. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued the following statement regarding today's crash of Amtrak's Southwest Chief. "At approximately 12:43 p.m. today, the Chariton County 911 Center received a 911 call of a vehicle struck by a train on Porche Prairie Avenue in Chariton County, southwest of Mendon, Mo."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
FOX 2

Illinois man disappears on 1968 flight over Missouri

PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other passengers and four flight crew that […]
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy