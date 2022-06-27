Seth MacFarlane to Publish Bonus ‘The Orville’ Novella Next Month

It all started in 1897 with one French man and his absurdly large nose. The play Cyrano de Bergerac shows audiences that the worst thing imaginable in 1897, besides you know actual war in Greece and Turkey, was having a big nose. Written by Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergerac tells the story of Cyrano, a poet with a huge nose that makes him unlovable. To win his true love’s affection, Cyrano lends his words to a more attractive man, and cons the woman he allegedly cares about into falling in love with someone less hideous than himself. Cyrano de Bergerac is a classic tale that has been told countless times on the stage and on screen, most recently in 2021 with a musical film adaptation Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage. This play has led to the creation of a niche in the romantic comedy genre where anyone who doesn’t look classically attractive could never be loved initially for who they are. Their only option is to fool the person they want to be with into loving someone else and then hope that initial love transfers when they are exposed for lying. The story of Cyrano’s deception is the basis of lots of film derivatives. Because of Cyrano’s popularity, disabilities and lies have become a troupe. Despite there only being a few Cyrano de Bergeracs, there are lots of movies that center around a “monster” who must lie to get what they want.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO