ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Seth MacFarlane to Publish Bonus ‘The Orville’ Novella Next Month

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe can sing, he can dance, he can voice a baby, he can make movies and long-running TV-shows, both animated and live-action science fiction. What can't Seth MacFarlane do? Well, if you had written down "become an author", you can cross that right off the list, because MacFarlane today announced that...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Is Chris Pratt a Viable Action Star? His Military Turn in ‘The Terminal List’ Is a Serious Test

Click here to read the full article. About midway through “The Terminal List,” Chris Pratt gives the speech. You know the speech. It pops up in military action movies or shows when the enlisted hero has to explain why he does what he does. Typically, it sounds a lot like Jack Nicholson in “A Few Good Men” — “You want me on that wall, you need me on that wall” — only without the villainous underpinnings. More honorable speeches echo Eric Bana in “Black Hawk Down,” or Mark Wahlberg in “Lone Survivor.” But Pratt is giving the pissed-off version, taking...
MOVIES
Variety

Millie Bobby Brown Cried Seeing Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: ‘She Wouldn’t Look at Me’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of most scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ill., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry. In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” Brown wasn’t...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 11 Weakest 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Segments, Ranked

Soon to start its 34th season, it’s fair to say that The Simpsons is immortal. Words can’t do justice to how much influence Matt Groening’s seminal cartoon has had on comedy and animation over the last 4 decades. Most fans agree that the “Golden Age” of The Simpsons was between Seasons 3 and 9. The annual Halloween specials, "Treehouse of Horror," each containing three non-canonical spooky stories, have remained a staple of the long-running sitcom.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Bruce Boxleitner
Person
Bill Sienkiewicz
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Who's Who in the Cast

Amazon Prime’s anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han. Before even premiering, the show received a Season 2 renewal, so fans can expect Belly and the rascal Fisher boys to return within the next few years. The show received a wide viewership, becoming Amazon Prime’s #1 show that week, even surpassing the acclaimed The Boys season 3 premiere.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Movies That Include Intentional Filmmaking "Mistakes" For Hilarious Effect

Mistakes sometimes slip into movies - even great ones - because filmmakers and editors are only human, after all. There are so many things to keep track of while making something as complicated as a film that things like continuity errors, visible film equipment or crew members, and imperfect special effects sometimes have to be accepted as inevitable. It can be difficult to catch every mistake, even with a lengthy period of post-production.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Evil 'Better Call Saul' Villains, Ranked

When the series Better Call Saul first began, there was excitement and talk about when the show would merge with Breaking Bad. Breaking Bad became the focus of Better Call Saul, with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul even returning to their Emmy-winning roles. Now, in its last season, Better Call Saul has become its own show with its own culture. Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul does a brilliant job of setting up a chess board of morally murky or downright awful people.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novella#Science Fiction
Collider

The Unexpected Impact of 'Cyrano' on Romantic Comedies

It all started in 1897 with one French man and his absurdly large nose. The play Cyrano de Bergerac shows audiences that the worst thing imaginable in 1897, besides you know actual war in Greece and Turkey, was having a big nose. Written by Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergerac tells the story of Cyrano, a poet with a huge nose that makes him unlovable. To win his true love’s affection, Cyrano lends his words to a more attractive man, and cons the woman he allegedly cares about into falling in love with someone less hideous than himself. Cyrano de Bergerac is a classic tale that has been told countless times on the stage and on screen, most recently in 2021 with a musical film adaptation Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage. This play has led to the creation of a niche in the romantic comedy genre where anyone who doesn’t look classically attractive could never be loved initially for who they are. Their only option is to fool the person they want to be with into loving someone else and then hope that initial love transfers when they are exposed for lying. The story of Cyrano’s deception is the basis of lots of film derivatives. Because of Cyrano’s popularity, disabilities and lies have become a troupe. Despite there only being a few Cyrano de Bergeracs, there are lots of movies that center around a “monster” who must lie to get what they want.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Belle's Use of the Internet Works for the Story

When it comes to using the internet and technology as plot devices in movies (and in entertainment) it can be a pretty fine line between being realistic and being so out of touch that it’s laughable. It’s to be expected, though. Right now, there are multiple living generations that...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘The Forgiven’: Is the Drama Mystery in Theaters or Streaming Online?

The Forgiven is a satirical take on the rich and glamorous, wrapped in the gritty aesthetics of a drama mystery and adapted from the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne, the film follows a wealthy London couple, David and Jo Henninger (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain), as their trip to a lavish weekend party goes completely wrong when they are involved in a tragic accident with a local village boy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Collider

9 Important Facts to Remember Before 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The landscape of the MCU is constantly evolving, with regular series streaming on Disney+ alongside a steady flow of theater releases. It can be hard to keep track of where characters are and what their current situation is, and the addition of the multiverse only complicates things further. The upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder will be the hero's ninth appearance on the big screen, and it's fair to say, he's been through a lot! Ahead of his latest exploits, it'd be useful to remember some key points about his situation.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Forgiven’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes Can’t Save This Misguided Morality Tale

An uncertain and meandering work that struggles to craft a compelling story when intermixed with ineffective commentary, The Forgiven is doomed by its own tepid adherence to trope that robs the experience of any teeth. This is a shame as, despite the poor way it ends up being constructed, the promising pieces are all there. Getting to see leads Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain on screen is always intriguing, especially when they take on cruel characters whose flaws are at the forefront of the performance. It also is directed with a sure hand by John Michael McDonagh whose past films, like the magnificent meditation on faith that is Calvary, have established that he is no stranger to navigating the often painful intricacies of a complicated story. While there are flashes of this more focused grappling with a theme attempting to burst through in The Forgiven, it only ends up being smothered by its own worst impulses. While there is promise and potential in its premise, it never is actually excavated enough to justify its surprisingly egotistical unraveling into errant mundanity.
MOVIES
Collider

James Bond: Producer Barbara Broccoli Says 007 to be "Reinvented" For Future Films

Ever since Daniel Craig finished his 007 stint in No Time To Die, fans have been speculating far and wide as to which actor will play him next. The internet is full of ‘rumored’ casting and fan-favorite actors ready to take on the challenge but James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has different thoughts. In a recent chat with Deadline, the celebrated producer disclosed that it will be “at least two years“ before the next 007 movie begins filming and that the task of finding Craig's replacement hasn’t begun.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Kevin Malone Was the Heart of ‘The Office’

The ceaseless popularity of the American version of The Office is undeniable. Created as a reimagining of Ricky Gervais’ successful British comedy, the series ran for nine seasons on NBC. While it was a big hit during its initial run, its popularity only grew during its years on Netflix. Even though the series ended in 2013, it’s still one of the most watched shows today. We can’t get enough of the over-the-top antics of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his assistant to the regional manager, Dwight Schrutte (Rainn Wilson). We know the happy ending, but still we want to watch Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) fall in love all over again.
Collider

The Best Fantasy Shows on Hulu Right Now

In the mood to binge-watch some magic and adventure? Want to be transported to a whole new world? A good fantasy series can help you do just that. Whether it's monsters or magicians you're after, werewolves or witches, Hulu's library covers all that and more. Can't find what you're looking...
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Underrated Vampire Movies of the Twentieth Century (and Where to Stream Them)

Vampires are easily one of the most well-known monsters of genre fiction, and they have long since escaped their status as strictly horror-themed. Over the many decades, they've delved into realms like historical fiction, romance, and comedy, and as far as where they might yet go, the (night) sky is the limit.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Moon Represents My Heart': Gemma Chan to Star in Time Travel Series at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a new project, The Moon Represents My Heart from filmmaker Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and actress Gemma Chan, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. The feature is based on the upcoming novel by writer Pim Wangtechawat and is a coming-of-age story that follows a British-Chinese family that has the secret ability to time travel.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy