Sutherlin, OR

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.27.22

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

An encore program from a recent...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

1 NEW DEATH, 262 NEW COUNTY CASES OF COVID-1 IN THE PAST WEEK

1 more person has died related to COVID-19, and 262 new cases of the virus have been reported in the week ending on Wednesday, in Douglas County. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said 408 local residents have now died related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 21,514 cases of the virus have been reported since January of 2020.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOCAL FIRE OFFICIAL URGES FOURTH OF JULY SAFETY

A local fire official is urging residents to “keep it safe and legal” when using fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend. Outgoing Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan said, “The reality is fire danger is still very real”. Even though there has been recent rain, Bryan said, “…we’re still looking at drought conditions coming up and fuels have dried out very quickly. It can give people a false sense of security”.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Jackson County residents continue to fight proposed gravel mine

JACKSON COUNTY — A Jackson County community is continuing to spread the word about a potential gravel mine that could be placed in their neighborhood. The 64-acre mine, which would go near where Hwys. 62 and 227 meet north of Trail, was initially denied by the Jackson County Planning Department earlier this year.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK UMPQUA INDIAN FOUNDATION GIVES OUT NEARLY $650,000

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, in its most recent round of giving, awarded sixty-one charities a total of $649,930. That was the largest amount the foundation has given away at one time. The non-profits receiving the awards are located in Douglas, Coos, Josephine, Jackson, Lane, Klamath and Deschutes counties.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

DFPA crews battle multiple fires in Douglas County to start week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER INCREASING TO MODERATE IN SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT

Due to high temperatures and dry fuels, the fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District-protected land in Josephine and Jackson counties will increase to “moderate” on Friday. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said that means additional fire restrictions for the public will be in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/29 – Two Years Since Fauna Frey Went Missing in Grants Pass, Jackson County Jail Reports Highest Overcrowding Releases in Last Six Years

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. It’s Been Two Years Since Fauna Frey Went Missing in Grants Pass. The family of a Lane County woman who went missing...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is responsible for cleaning up a possible former illegal grow in Williams?

Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG CITY BUILDINGS TO CLOSE MONDAY

City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Monday, in observance of the fourth of July Independence Day holiday. A release said City Hall, the Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other buildings will not be open to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA DEALS WITH THREE FIRES BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
KIMA TV

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 29

OHA report, June 28, 2022 – Cases: 1,922 new; Deaths: 13 new, 7,804 total; Hospitalized: 399, 42 more than Monday, June 27, 2022. CHW report, June 28, 2022 – New cases: 6; Active cases: 377; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,843.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING

Two transients were cited for littering within one hundred yards of a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:30 p.m. officers contacted the men near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, due to a growing accumulation of trash and debris around and nearby the eagle statue. Officers had been there numerous times in the previous two days in an attempt to contact the culprit.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Stolen Truck, Lane Co., June 30

LCSO release – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying leads related to the theft of a full-sized truck and trailer. Sometime over the night of 06/27/22 into the morning of 06/28/22, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 blk of North Coburg Rd. The trailer contained a large volume of various animal health products when it was taken. The involved truck is possibly displaying OR Plate #F171407 or OR Plate #637KXH. The trailer may be displaying OR Plate #HV46632. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #22-3480 when calling.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN TUESDAY NIGHT WRECK

The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

