Greene County, OH

Public Health begins annual mosquito spraying this week in Greene County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Mosquito populations are increasing across Greene County file / Cox Media Group

GREENE COUNTY — Public Health will be conducting an adulticide spray in order to combat increasing mosquito populations across Greene County.

The chemical application is due to begin at sundown on Wednesday and last for approximately 90 minutes, according to Green County Public Health.

The following locations will receive treatment if weather permits:

  • · Massie, Cato, and Kylemore Drives in Xenia
  • Rotary Park in Beavercreek Twp.
  • Angel’s Pass Park in Beavercreek Twp.
  • Willowcrest/Riverhills Dr. in Beavercreek City
  • Cemex Park in Fairborn
  • Rona Hills Park (and surrounding community) in Fairborn
  • Seaman Park (and the adjacent bike path) in Jamestown

GCPH asks that commuters maintain 200 feet of clearance from the sprayer vehicle, as well as close their windows and activate the air conditioning. These precautions will minimize the chance of an unwanted exposure.

Public Health is accepting requests to opt out of this treatment, and can be contacted at 937-374-5607 or reached via email at ehpermits@gcph.info.

