Frederick County, MD

Tree And Debris Removal Will Require Day-Long Bridge Closure In Maryland

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Catoctin Creek Aqueduct Photo Credit: Paul Graunke via nps.gov

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT) announced that a busy bridge will be closed for several hours this week to allow contracting crews to clear the area of debris.

Officials announced that the MDOT will close the MD 180 bridge over Catoctin Creek for approximately six hours on Wednesday, June 29, to remove large debris and trees lodged against and under the bridge in the Jefferson area of Frederick County.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, crews will use a crane and other equipment to pull tree limbs and other debris out of the creek and away from the bridge.

Due to the size of the crane, it will require a temporary closure of the bridge during work hours, officials said. The work is expected to be complete by 3 p.m. the same day.

MDOT will use electronic signs, roadway signs, cones, and barrels to alert motorists about the work zone and guide them to a detour route using US 340 to access MD 180.

"(The Department of Transportation) works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work ​zones for our crews as well as our customers," MDOT officials said in a statement. "Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other driving pattern changes. 

"Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones."

