Albany, CA

Berkeley woman, 31, arrested on suspicion of arson after Albany Hill fire

By Zac Farber
berkeleyside.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 31-year-old Berkeley woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire on Albany Hill on Sunday afternoon. The woman was arrested Sunday and taken to Santa Rita Jail, according to Albany city spokesperson Brennen Brown. Around 3:30 p.m. the Albany Fire Department received reports...

www.berkeleyside.org

SFGate

Police arrest Berkeley woman suspected of starting Albany Hill fires

Albany Police arrested a 31-year-old Berkeley woman they suspect started two fires on Albany Hill on Sunday afternoon that burned into the evening and prompted the city to evacuate nearby neighborhoods. Albany spokesperson Brennen Brown said police arrested Megan Strahl on suspicion of arson. She was booked into Santa Rita...
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman reported missing in Oakland found dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman who was reported missing earlier this month in Oakland was found dead in Alameda, Oakland police said Wednesday. According to the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person Unit, Zoe Hunt, 18, was located by Alameda police on June 20. Alameda police were initially unaware of...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Teens shot in Union City after car runs out of gas

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were shot after their car ran out of gas on Tuesday night, Union City police said. The teens, ages 15 and 17, were in a group of five people who attempted to push their vehicle to a gas station on Whipple Road near A Street. Just before 10 […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested in weekend BART shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) – Two suspects in Saturday’s shooting at the West Oakland Bay Area Rapid Transit station have been arrested and are in custody, the agency stated in a press release. The suspects were arrested at the Montgomery Street Station last night shortly before 7 p.m. Selvin Lopez, 28 and of San Francisco, was charged […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Jia Huang, Missing Hiker From San Francisco, Drowned In Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a missing hiker from San Francisco has been found in the Desolation Wilderness near Lake Aloha. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they first got a report about an abandoned tent on Tuesday near Lake Aloha. The tent looked to have been blown over by the wind. Deputies say a USFS Wilderness Permit and a driver’s license belonging to 32-year-old Jia Huang were among the personal items found at the site. Huang’s family told authorities that he was known to camp along and was scheduled to come home on Wednesday. Based on information...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for robbing illegal marijuana grow site

(KRON) – Three people were arrested last Thursday for a robbery that occurred at a Santa Rosa home. All three suspects were found in possession of “processed marijuana” and police later learned that the property they robbed was an illegal grow site, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO received a call about a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

SF man charged with murdering truck driver after receiving ride

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Would-be Pleasanton car theft victim opens fire on thieves

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A would-be auto theft victim fought back against two thieves who attempted to steal his vehicle in Pleasanton just before dawn Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. in the Canyon Meadows neighborhood. According to the Pleasanton Police Department, the victim saw a stranger inside his vehicle and a […]
crimevoice.com

San Francisco Police Make Arrest in Mission District Homicide

Originally published as a San Francisco Police Department Facebook post:. “On Friday February 18, 2022, at approximately 7:49 p.m., San Francisco Police officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 36-year-old male victim inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

El Camino Real closed in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Southbound El Camino Real was closed in Menlo Park and detour will required for several hours because of “a current traffic issue,” according to the Menlo Park Police Department. A vehicle crash near El Camino Real and Glenwood Avenue closed the thoroughfare between Encinal Avenue and Glennwood Avenue, the department told […]
MENLO PARK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Vegetation Fire on Former Golf Range Property in Antioch

At 2:14 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the area of E 18th and Vineyard in the City of Antioch. While responding, it was reported the fire was on the property where the former golf range was located. It was also reported that the trailer was on fire along with homeless coming from the field.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Little Saigon community pleading for more protection

OAKLAND, Calif. - For the last two years, crime against Asians has ramped up to levels requiring the government to seriously step in across the country. However, "one size fits all" to anti-Asian crime is not working well. Oakland's Vietnamese merchants say diversity without equality, is dangerous. Twenty Vietnamese-American business...
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Muni Bus Shooter Faces Reduced Charges

SAN FRANCISCO—A man who was arrested for shooting two passengers on a muni bus on Wednesday, June 22, killing one and injuring another, could now have his charges reduced. His lawyer announced on Monday, June 28, that his client acted in self-defense. Javin Green, 26, is no longer being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

