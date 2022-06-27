ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Scrapin’ the Coast took over the Coast this weekend

By Rick Gogreve
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow riders and bass boosters rode into the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi this weekend for the annual Scrapin’ the Coast. Guests from all over the country came to the Coast to...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Shepard State Park in Gautier makes upgrades to location

Shepard State Park in Gautier has made several upgrades to the park recently and News 25 was able to catch up with Mayor Casey Vaughan to learn about all the new amenities. One of the most recent renovations at the park is the widening of the roughly ten miles of natural trails. The park has made each trail at least eight feet wide to give more space to hikers and cyclists. This project cost $11,550 with about $8,000 of the funds paid through Tidelands Funds.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Market at Westside Park this Saturday

It’s not your traditional farmer’s market, the Gulfport Market features arts and crafts, flowers, and fresh fruits. Here to tell us more about what you’ll find at this weekend’s market is Suzanna Paulk.
GULFPORT, MS
The Daily South

Pass Christian Is the Mississippi Beach Town You've Probably Never Heard Of

Affectionately known as "The Pass" to locals and devoted visitors, it's common knowledge that Pass Christian is the place where problems, stress, and worries of the world come to pass. Incorporated in 1848, the tiny Coastal Mississippi town of fewer than 7,000 people has kept a low profile over the years, with nearby Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, and Ocean Springs getting most of the out-of-town draw. However, those who are in on Pass Christian's secret are privy to miles of pristine white-sand coastline, beautiful historic architecture, and unbeatable small-town charm.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Wilkes Bridge to reopen to 4 lanes next week

Good news, South Mississippi! The Wilkes Bridge will reopen to four lanes of traffic next week. Gulfport Police tweeted out that the bridge will be closed next week on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. They followed that statement by saying the closures will allow the bridge...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Cars
Biloxi, MS
Government
wxxv25.com

41st Wesson Memorial Run on Fourth of July

It’s almost time to lace up for the 41st Wesson Memorial Run. This two-mile run is a 4th of July tradition, sponsored by the Gulf Coast YMCA in Ocean Springs and the Gulf Coast Running Club. Doug Walker from the Y is in studio with more.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Mortgage paid off for fallen Pascagoula fire captain

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – A foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a Pascagoula fire captain who died of cancer in 2021. Fire Captain Jacob Latch died of occupational cancer on October 12, 2021. He is remembered by his wife, Katie, and his three children. The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home […]
wxxv25.com

Reward offered for informaton on 1999 cold case

A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest in a 1999 cold case. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers said in a press release that the family of Kevin Slater and its organization is offering the $5,000 reward. Slater was found shot to death in his car about...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

New program supports oyster industry

A relatively new off-bottom aquaculture industry for harvesting oysters is developing across the Gulf of Mexico and USM is looking to support it with a new program. SOAR, which stands for ‘Supporting Oyster Aquaculture and Restoration,’ is designed to build resilience into the shellfish industry through innovation, conservation, and economic development.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
wxxv25.com

Giant watermelon on display at Girls Grown Watermelons in Perkinston

To catch the attention of customers driving down Highway 53 in Perkinston, a giant watermelon is sliced and on display. Vonnie and Ernest Ladner wanted to teach their grandkids about entrepreneurship so they decided to start growing watermelons. The grandkids came up with the name ‘Girls Grown Watermelons,’ and for the last four years, they have been set up selling the watermelons they have grown.
PERKINSTON, MS
wxxv25.com

6/29 – Rob Knight’s “Wet Pattern Ahead” Afternoon Forecast

At the surface, a nearly stationary frontal boundary remains just to the northwest of our area. To the north of that boundary, high pressure extended from New England to Oklahoma with a drier air mass. Locally, onshore flow will push isolated showers and thunderstorms onshore this morning from the sounds between Slidell and Pascagoula, where they are quickly dissipating. The western Gulf of Mexico disturbance will gradually move onshore along the middle or upper Texas coast over the next 36 to 48 hours, then lift slowly northward. While there doesn’t appear to be large scale forcing mechanisms to focus t-storm development, there’ll be plenty of moisture, instability and differential heating available for t-storms development during the day especially during maximum heating. That’ll be late morning or early afternoon through early evening over land, and late night (nocturnal) over marine areas. This will be the case through Friday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Two die in house fire on Bell Creek Road

Two people injured in a house fire this morning on Bell Creek Road have died. Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths to WXXV. Family members at the scene told WXXV that both people had been sent to the a hospital with injuries. The home sustained damage in one...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wxxv25.com

Family seeking justice in Kevin Slater case

Twenty-three years have passed and the family of Kevin Slater is still mourning his death. To help solve this case and bring justice to their loved one, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and the family have increased the reward money to $5,000. Charnique Slater Jones sits flipping through a photo album,...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

6/30 – Rob Martin’s “Daily Rain Continues” Thursday Night Forecast

More heavy rains are expected late tonight, although it’s not looking nearly as impressive as last night’s downpour. Some trends are pushing the heavier rains to our east through tomorrow morning. Harrison County was the main recipient of heavy rain in the wee hours and past sunset Thursday morning, with a wide swath of around 3” reported. We needed the rain but not the flooding issues. All areas have now cut into the rain deficit since the weekend, the heavy early-morning rain could repeat for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re driving down Highway 53 in Hancock County and you see a giant watermelon on the side of the road...don’t be alarmed. It’s supposed to be there. The big melon is part of a much bigger picture for one local family.
wxxv25.com

Ten Memorial residency students honored at White Coat Ceremony

Memorial Hospital’s second class of residency students received their white coats. This evening, residency physicians, their families, and hospital staff gathered for a white coat ceremony. Ten new residency students kicked off their journey as physicians to care for patients along the Coast. These new doctors come from all...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As people in Biloxi and throughout the Gulf Coast avoid Highway 90 this weekend due to Scrapin’ the Coast, multiple wrecks are being reported on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. In Jackson County, back ups are being reported on either side of the Highway 57 exit....

Comments / 0

Community Policy