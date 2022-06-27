ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

A history of some of Amtrak’s deadliest derailments

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIcaN_0gNdw6sO00

Amtrak was created by Congress in 1970 to take over the intercity passenger rail services previously operated by private railroad companies in the United States. Operations began on May 1, 1971.

Here’s a look at what happened in some of the worst Amtrak train crash incidents according to records from the National Transportation Safety Board:

  • June 27, 2022: (Mendon, Mo.) Four people died and about 150 others were injured after an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed near Mendon, Missouri. The train had struck a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing.
  • April 3, 2016: (Chester, Pa.) Two maintenance workers were struck and killed by an Amtrak train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.
  • March 14, 2016 (Kansas) An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in southwest Kansas, sending five cars off the tracks and injuring at least 32 people. Investigators concluded that a cattle feed delivery truck hit the track and shifted it at least a foot before the derailment.
  • Oct. 5, 2015 (Vermont) A passenger train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge. The locomotive and a passenger car spilled down an embankment, derailing three other cars and injuring seven people.
  • May 12, 2015 (Philadelphia) An eastbound Amtrak passenger train derailed after taking a curve at 100 mph where the speed limit of that second of the track is 50 mph. Eight people were killed, and more than 200 injured. High speed and human error were determined to be the cause.
  • March 9, 2015 (Halifax, N.C.) At least 55 people were injured when an Amtrak train bound from North Carolina to New Jersey derailed after colliding with an oversized tractor-trailer that was stuck on the tracks in Halifax, North Carolina.
  • June 23, 2014 (Massachusetts) An Amtrak train hit a vehicle that was apparently driving on train tracks in Massachusetts, killing three people in the vehicle and derailing the train just before midnight in a remote area about 24 miles southwest of Boston. None of the 180 people on board the train was injured.
  • Oct. 21, 2012 (Niles, Mich.) About a dozen passengers and crew members on an Amtrak train from Chicago to Pontiac, Michigan, were injured when two locomotives and one or more coaches derailed after the train lost contact with the track near Niles, Michigan.
  • June 24, 2011 (Nevada) A truck slammed into the side of an Amtrak California Zephyr train at a rural crossing 70 miles east of Reno, Nevada, killing six people and injuring dozens. The train was traveling from Chicago to California.
  • April 18, 2002 (Crescent City, Fla.) An Amtrak Auto Train derailed because of a heat-induced track buckle. Four people were killed and more than 140 injured.
  • February 16, 1996 (Silver Spring, Md.) An Amtrak passenger train was hit by a Maryland Rail Commuter (MARC) train after the MARC train failed to stop at a junction. Eleven were killed and 26 injured. Human error was determined to be the cause.
  • September 22, 1993 (Mobile, Ala.) An Amtrak train derailed into a bayou outside of Mobile, Ala., killing 47 and injuring 103. The derailment was caused when a barge bumped into a railroad bridge in heavy fog, displacing it minutes before the train arrived.

Facts about Amtrak

The name “Amtrak” results from the blending of the words “America” and “track.” The railroad is officially known as the National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

In 2016, 31.3 million customers used Amtrak. On an average day, nearly 85,700 passengers ride more than 300 Amtrak trains.

Amtrak is a federally chartered corporation, with the federal government as majority stockholder. The board is appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Amtrak is operated as a for-profit company, rather than a public authority.

Amtrak is the only railroad in North America to maintain right-of-way for service at speeds in excess of 125 mph (201 kph), and its engineering forces maintain more than 350 route-miles of track for 100+ mph (160+ kph) service.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Farmer says deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri ‘was going to happen’ after raising safety alarm

A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon. Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns. “They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak California#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Traffic Accident#Congress
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
freightwaves.com

Mississippi trucking company, owner charged with misusing PPP funds

A Mississippi trucking company and its owner have been hit with charges they misused funds paid out through the Paycheck Protection Program. Bailey’s Trucking LLC and its owner, Xavier Bailey, of Tallahatchie County, were charged last week with misuse of $143,738 in PPP funds after misrepresenting the size of the company’s payroll in the application.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy