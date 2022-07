SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after a year-long drug investigation Thursday, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals. Brandon Scott Clifton was at the center of an investigation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit. A search warrant for his house, at 224 Stone St., lead to the discovery of 121.4 grams of heroin, 5 grams of fentanyl, along with weapons, cash and other drug paraphernalia, according to Seals.

