Crime Roundup: 17-year-olds arrested for Thursday shooting

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that happened at a residence on Teel’s Estates Road in Pitt County.

A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded about 11:30 a.m. to the area off of Old River Road northwest of Greenville to a report of shots fired into an occupied residence.

Deputies found multiple shots had been fired into the home, with several entering. Four people were inside the residence but no injuries were reported.

A traffic stop was conducted on Old River Road and a 17-year-old was taken into custody. A handgun was seized. A second 17-year-old was taken into custody on Friday.

Both juveniles were charged with four counts attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and armed robbery through juvenile petitions. They are being held at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center according to Secure Custody Orders.

The office said names were not being released due to the age of the suspects but that the case is active.

PITT COUNTY

Break ins, thefts

3734 U.S. 264 E., Greenville, 2:22 a.m. June 23: 18 vehicle parts valued at $900 stolen from Dynasty Homes; case active.3900 block U.S. 264 East, Greenville, 8:49 a.m. June 24: sink valued at $150 stolen during mobile home break in; case active.3200 block Misty Pines Road, 3:05 p.m. June 24: fraud in the amount of $894.15 reported; case active.7543 Pitt St., Grimesland, 7:13 p.m. June 24: $100 in merchandise stolen from Dollar General; case active.500 block Brevard Road, Winterville, 3:43 p.m. June 24: 90 prescription pills valued at $10 stolen from residence; case active.2500 block Penny Hill Road, Greenville, 8:57 a.m. June 25: break in at residence. Drill valued at $150, chainsaw valued at $100 stolen; case active.4100 block N.C. 11 North, Greenville, 9 a.m. June 25- 1:20 p.m. June 26: cellphone valued at $500 reported stolen; case active.2400 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 11- 1:43 p.m. June 26: Kawasaki dirt bike valued at $9,916.76 stolen from residence; case active.2900 block Marshall Street, Stokes, 6:57 p.m. June 26: tire valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.2000 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 7:03- 7:34 p.m. June 26: palm tree valued at $50 reported stolen from residence; case unfounded.1800 block Tupelo Lane, Greenville, 12 a.m. Sept. 23, 2020- 12 a.m. June 29, 2021: financial card fraud reported on June 26; case active.

Assaults

5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 11:34 p.m. June 24: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.3600 block Victoria Lane, Farmville, 10:13 p.m. June 25: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.300 block William Horice Circle, Greenville, 1:15 a.m. June 26: man shot, injured at residence; case active.3800 block Old River Road, Greenville, 9:30 p.m. June 26-10:44 a.m. June 26: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.200 block Cole Lane, Grimesland, 2:34 p.m. June 26: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.100 block Elizabeth Drive, Grifton, 6:03 p.m. June 26: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.1900 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 8:32 p.m. June 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.409 Jackrabbit Lane, Greenville, 12:01- 12:16 a.m. June 27: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.

GREENVILLE

Break ins, thefts

100 block Merry Lane, 11 p.m. June 23- 8:49 a.m. June 24: vehicle broken into at residence. Phone chargers valued at $60, checks stolen; case inactive.3900 block Palmer Drive, 3-3:30 a.m. June 26: burglary reported at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $300; case active.

Assaults

100 block Scott Street, 1:39 p.m. June 25: woman attacked with knife by known person. Severe laceration reported; case active.