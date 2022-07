I am an unabashed patriot. I love the mix of customs and cultures in my New England suburb. I love the fabric of my town government with its devoted legislators and crews of citizen-volunteers, and how our mayor shows up to give the heartfelt opening remarks at our library’s student writing contest. And I especially love the great old oaks and sycamores in my neighborhood, and the little pond down the street, home to turtles and frogs and visiting herons. I want this kind of America to live on, for all of our children and grandchildren.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO