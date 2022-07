For the first time, the City of Lynnwood has recognized June as Pride Month – a move that was welcomed following a city council proclamation earlier this week. “Pride Month isn’t just important to the LGBTQ+ community,” Lynnwood Executive Assistant Leah Jensen said during the council’s Monday, June 27, meeting. “It’s also an opportunity for all of us to remember how important it is to love ourselves for who we really are. The reality is: we’re all incredibly similar and yet wonderfully unique at the same time.”

