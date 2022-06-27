ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Uptown waterline repair construction along Leake Ave., extended two weeks

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4INs_0gNdudnQ00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )– The City of New Orleans announced the extended closure of an uptown street due to further construction being done.

On June 14, the city’s Department of Public Works contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC,  originally closed the 7200 to 7500 blocks of Leake Avenue to vehicle traffic for two weeks for water line repairs.

After the discovery of a new damaged waterline, the decision on another two weeks was made in order to complete repairs to the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMdmS_0gNdudnQ00
Photo: City of New Orleans

The traffic advisory reports:

  • Barricades and traffic detours will be placed on Broadway and Magazine Streets to direct traffic toward St. Charles and South Carrollton Avenues.
  • St. Charles Avenue at South Carrollton Avenue will direct traffic toward Henry Clay Avenue.

Residents in the area are asked to not move any signage identifying the closure.

According to the Black Pearl East Carrollton Group A, the project is expected to be finish this summer by July 15, weather permitting with contractors working from 7 a.m., seven days a week.

Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
WWL-TV

New Orleans East festival planned for September

NEW ORLEANS — In a city of festivals, one part of New Orleans doesn't want to be forgotten. New Orleans East Resident, Tangee Wall, is making sure her neighborhood gets a piece of the pie. "We're looking for this to be an annual event, embracing diversity, which is our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterline#Signage#Broadway#Urban Construction#Uptown#Hard Rock Construction#Llc#Magazine Streets#Roadworknola#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wwno.org

Evacuating New Orleans: New plans account for rapidly intensifying storms, but are they enough?

Early in the evening of Friday, August 27th, 2021, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stood at a City Hall lectern and delivered an update on the approach of Hurricane Ida. The situation had grown more serious since Cantrell last addressed the public, six hours before. Then, Ida had been a tropical storm. But it picked up speed over the course of the day, and by 4 p.m., the National Hurricane Center predicted Ida would become an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” by the time it approached the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating carjacking on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened Tuesday morning on Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a person was carjacked around 4:21 a.m. in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police say two men approached the victim as they backed into a parking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Five New Orleans carjacking suspects found in ride-share driver's vehicle

Five (5) teens are in-custody for being in possession of a stolen Uber driver’s vehicle, who was carjacked and shot in New Orleans, this past Tuesday. Slidell Police were alerted by the New Orleans Police Department on Tuesday morning (June 28, 2022), that a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander was possibly in the Slidell area. Earlier that same morning, the stolen Toyota Highlander was carjacked from an Uber driver, who was shot and left on the side of the road in New Orleans. Slidell Police were warned that the occupants of the vehicle were considered to be armed and dangerous.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate double shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Algiers Thursday night. The shooting was reported at the intersection of Behrman Avenue and Lawrence Street around 8:07 p.m. Police say two men were shot. One man arrived at an area hospital by EMS,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy