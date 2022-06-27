Medina County Public Transit Survey

Mayor Gigi Traore Newburgh Heights OHCourtesy of the Village of Newburgh Heights. Newburgh Heights, OH. - As the nation will be acknowledging the 4th of July holiday with fireworks, in a recent press release, the Village of Newburgh Heights is alerting Village residents that fireworks are not allowed during this 4th of July holiday season. For some, it will be hard to imagine the 4th of July without fireworks.
NORTON, Ohio — Be on the lookout!. A few police departments in Summit County are warning area residents of multiple black bear sightings that have happened within the last week. Below is a timeline of when and where these bear sightings have happened in recent days…. JUNE 29. The...
CLEVELAND — The heat is on! As temperatures top 90 degrees throughout Northeast Ohio today, an Air Quality Alert has also been issued for multiple counties amid “unhealthy” conditions for sensitive groups of people. The alert is currently in effect and will last through all of Friday Friday. The impacted counties include:
A new law that legalizes personal use of consumer-grade fireworks will take effect in Ohio starting July 1 – just in time for Independence Day celebrations.
Nick McWilliams reporting – While demolition is nearing completion for the former Howden-Buffalo plant, redevelopment could take longer than first thought. Mayor Joel Day told New Philadelphia council recently the last bit of teardown and clean up was nearing its end on the property on South Broadway Avenue. However,...
The Cleveland park named in honor of former 3News employee Helen Simpson will receive a new landscape renovation courtesy of volunteers and Project EverGreen, a national non-profit.
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Broadview Heights developer has proposed a 60-lot subdivision in the southwest corner of Brecksville. Petros Development Group would build the neighborhood just north of the Four Seasons subdivision and south of the Ohio Turnpike. The ranch homes would be targeted to empty-nesters. However, Petros’ request to...
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty-seven beef cattle weighing 950 pounds to more than 1250 pounds are on the run. The herd escaped on Monday from Woodrum Farms near State Route 511, in Oberlin. The owners of Woodrum Farms tell 19 News they believe their livestock were spooked when a...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes a recent distracted driving incident will serve as another reminder to pay attention on the roads, especially in work zones. According to a safety reminder from an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson, the driver struck a sign on U.S. Route...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s time for the general public to weigh in on a key lakefront planning issue: the future of a 28.5-acre mobile home community sandwiched between public parks overlooking Lake Erie in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. A public workshop on the strategically located property is scheduled...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Jeanette West says one of the tallest trees in her neighborhood is losing massive branches almost every day and they’re all falling on her property. “My insurance had to put on another roof and new siding because it hit the side and tore the roof up,” said West.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of downtown Cleveland’s luxury high-rises is making sure residents are cool for the summer. The Beacon, located Euclid Avenue at East Sixth Street, is set to open its new “Beacon Backyard” on its eighth-floor terrace. The hangout spot includes a luxury pool with stainless steel fountain fixtures, lounge deck, cabanas, fire pits and more.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to change the names of three of the district’s elementary schools: Patrick Henry Elementary School, Louis Agassiz Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy. Last summer the board established a group led by CMSD Superintendent and CEO Eric...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Tall Ships Festival on the Lake Erie waterfront is scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, July 7-10. It’s the first time for the event since 2019. The grand fleet – seven replica and restored ships from three countries – will be docked at North...
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-year-old pitbull turned into the Brunswick Police Department nearly starving to death is making a miraculous recovery. “She’s happy,” said the dog’s foster mom, Alicia Hornbeck. June the pitbull seems to be living her best life. She gets endless belly rubs, constant...
An investigation is underway after there was a hazardous material incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday morning around 8:15 a.m.
