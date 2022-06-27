Medina County Public Transit Survey

Mayor Gigi Traore Newburgh Heights OHCourtesy of the Village of Newburgh Heights. Newburgh Heights, OH. - As the nation will be acknowledging the 4th of July holiday with fireworks, in a recent press release, the Village of Newburgh Heights is alerting Village residents that fireworks are not allowed during this 4th of July holiday season. For some, it will be hard to imagine the 4th of July without fireworks.

