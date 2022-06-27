Marquette County Sheriff’s Office continues search for Wixom woman

UPDATE: Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe (CBS DETROIT) — A sergeant with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is frantically searching for his daughter. Gabrielle Greene, 17, went missing Saturday from her home in Rochester Hills. “She’s been having some — like I said some — I guess depression, anxiety,” said Sgt. Stephen Greene. “Just like you know the thing, fitting in and she internalizes a lot. We are in the process of getting her some counseling.” “If you find my daughter or see my daughter, or if you have my daughter, could you please either contact me or take her to the...

