ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

At least three dead, dozens more injured after Amtrak passenger train derails in Missouri

By KMBC 9 News Staff
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple people are confirmed to have died in a rural Missouri after an Amtrak passenger train derailment. The crash occurred near Mendon, Missouri, before 2 p.m. Monday. Several train cars can be seen on their side in photos posted to social media shortly after the incident. Amtrak has confirmed...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead after invite to pilot ‘oldest flying Huey’ without licence

A Vietnam War-era helicopter from the film Die Hard collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Route 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based. It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported. Read More West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
NBC News

Fiery crash landing at Miami airport captured on video

A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries, officials said. The Red Air flight from the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, caught fire while landing, which was captured on video. It had 126 people on board,...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Amtrak derailment – live: At least three dead and 50 hurt after train derails in Missouri with 275 on board

Three people have been killed and at least 50 injured when an Amtrak train carrying 275 people derailed after hitting a dump truck in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday.Lt Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press conference that at least three people had died, two of whom were on the train and one of whom was in the truck.The Southwest Chief Train 4 was on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck a dump truck. The force of the accident caused the train to derail in the town of Mendon around 12:42pm on Monday, according to Amtrak. “There were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard,” Amtrak said in a statement. It said that the company is “deeply saddened” to learn about the deaths of three people, two passengers and the truck driver.The incident is the second in two days for Amtrak trains. On Sunday, three people were killed and two others suffered severe injuries after a train carrying 85 passengers hit a vehicle in rural California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
California State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Dunn
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT video captures crash involving ambulance near Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. --  No one was seriously hurt Wednesday evening in a crash involving an ambulance and pickup truck in the east metro. MnDOT cameras captured the collision at the intersection Highway 61 and Highway 10, just north of Hastings near the Mississippi River. The footage shows a pickup truck turning onto southbound Highway 61 before a northbound ambulance rolls into the intersection. The pickup slams into the side of the ambulance before stopping in the center of the intersection. The Minnesota State Patrol says the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time, and had its lights and sirens on. The crash is under investigation.
HASTINGS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Passenger Cars#Derailment#Traffic Accident#Cpl#Lifeflight Eagle#The Kansas City Star
Boston

BPD: Drunk 16-year-old on scooter crashed into police cruiser

A firearm was also recovered in connection with the incident, according to police. A 16-year-old boy on a scooter allegedly hit a Boston police cruiser with an officer inside early Saturday morning while intoxicated, and police said they then recovered a loaded firearm in connection with the incident. The teenager,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Passengers risk lives by evacuating crashed plane with hand luggage

Passengers evacuated from a plane that crash landed at Miami International Airport last week were seen carrying their hand luggage with them.The plane’s landing gear failed as the Red Air flight arrived in Miami from the Dominican Republic on 21 June, leading to an emergency landing that resulted in black smoke billowing from the rear of the plane. In video filmed on a passenger’s smart phone, travellers carrying small wheeled bags and other hand luggage are seen evacuating the plane via an emergency slide and walking away across the tarmac. Video shows frantic moments passengers make their way out...
CELL PHONES
CBS Boston

3 teenagers killed, 1 injured in early morning Brimfield rollover crash

BRIMFIELD – Three teenagers were killed early Sunday morning during a crash in Brimfield.It happened around 1 a.m. in the area of East Brimfield and Holland Roads.A 2006 Nissan Sentra rolled over and crashed about 40 feet into the tree line.Massachusetts State Police said a 19-year-old from Holland man who was believed to be the driver was pronounced dead at the scene along with an 18-year West Brookfield man and a 17-year-old boy from Oxford.A 17-year-old Brookfield boy left the scene of crash before troopers arrived. Police later learned he went to Harrington Hospital on his own with serious injuries.State Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BRIMFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy