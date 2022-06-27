ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

How does diabetes affect the heart?

By Cynthia Weiss, Mayo Clinic News Network
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am 42 and recently was diagnosed with diabetes. My doctor said I could manage the condition with diet and exercise for now but suggested I follow up with a cardiologist. As far as I know, my heart is fine. What is the connection between diabetes and heart...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Many pain medications can be used for spine-related pain in older adults

Spine-related pain is increasingly common in older adults. While medications play an important role in pain management, their use has limitations in geriatric patients due to reduced liver and kidney function, comorbid medical problems and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions). Now a new review...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Patients with migraine have balance impairment

Patients with migraine have balance impairment, which is associated with fear of falls, dizziness disability, and kinesiophobia, according to a study published online May 20 in Headache. Gabriela F. Carvalho, P.T., Ph.D., from the Ribeirão Preto Medical School at the University of São Paulo in Brazil, and colleagues conducted a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Smoking promotes development of severe pulmonary hypertension

About 1% of the world's adult population suffers from pulmonary hypertension (PH). Among the many forms of this disease is idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH), a rare but very severe disease. The term "idiopathic" means that there is no tangible cause for the disease. A study group led by the Department of Pneumology at the Hannover Medical School (MHH) has determined that smoking probably plays a causal role in the development of a particularly severe form of IPAH. The researchers came to this conclusion by analyzing data from two pulmonary hypertension registries. The scientific work was published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Only 1 in 5 people in the US has optimal heart health

About 80% of people in the U.S. have low to moderate cardiovascular health based on the American Heart Association's new Life's Essential 8 checklist according to a new study published today in Circulation journal. Life's Essential 8, also published today in Circulation, details the Association's updated guidance to measure cardiovascular health, adding healthy sleep as essential for ideal heart and brain health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Older Adults Diabetes#Heart Failure#Diabetes Care#Senior Health
MedicalXpress

New study indicates that chronic kidney disease is present in one out of ten adults

New results from one of the largest real-world evidence studies of chronic kidney disease (CKD) reveal the high burden of the disease on patients and healthcare systems, with an estimated disease prevalence of 10% of the adult population. Results from the CArdioREnal and MEtabolic (CaReMe) CKD study were published today in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

An artificial intelligence probe to help see tumor malignancy

Tumor malignancy identification plays an essential role in clinical management of cancer. Currently, biopsy is the gold standard for malignancy identification in most tumor cases, it is, however, invasive that can cause great discomfort to patients, and potentially increase the risk of distant metastases due to the complex sampling process. With the development of molecular imaging probes, non-invasive medical imaging approaches, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fluorescence imaging (FI), computed tomography, and ultrasound, etc., have been used for non-invasive tumor diagnosis. Nevertheless, majority of imaging strategies are often dependent on imaging probes that lack specificity for identification of tumor malignancy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Health-sector shift work linked to increased odds of metabolic syndrome

For employees of the health sector, shift work is associated with increased risk of metabolic syndrome (MetS), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online June 22 in Obesity Reviews. Piumika Sooriyaarachchi, from the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers shed light on importance of ecological cellular interactions in targeted therapy resistance in lung cancer

New Cleveland Clinic research has uncovered key information about cellular interaction between tumor cells and normal tissue, providing better understanding of how therapeutic resistance develops. "In the study of drug resistance, researchers often try to understand the fitness of cells that have specific mutations in the presence of a drug...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicalXpress

When ASD occurs with intellectual disability, a convergent mechanism for two top-ranking risk genes may be the cause

University at Buffalo scientists have discovered a convergent mechanism that may be responsible for how two top-ranked genetic risk factors for autism spectrum disorder/intellectual disability (ASD/ID) lead to these neurodevelopmental disorders. While ASD is distinct from ID, a significant proportion—approximately 31%—of people with ASD also exhibit ID. Neither condition is...
BUFFALO, NY
MedicalXpress

Neural network diagnoses heart disease

A deep neural network can be used to classify coronary artery disease from clinical heart disease features, according to new work published in the International Journal of Dynamical Systems and Differential Equations. D. Rajeswari and K. Thangavel of the Department of Computer Science at Periyar University in Salem, India, explain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Children under 12 need not repeat HIV, hep B/C tests before transplant surgery

Children aged <12 years who received postnatal infectious disease testing are exempt from repeat HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV), and hepatitis C virus (HCV) testing prior to transplant surgery, according to research published in the July 1 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

American Heart Association adds sleep to cardiovascular health checklist

Sleep duration is now considered an essential component for ideal heart and brain health. Life's Essential 8 cardiovascular health score replaces Life's Simple 7, according to a new Presidential Advisory, Life's Essential 8—Updating and Enhancing the American Heart Association's Construct on Cardiovascular Health, published today in Circulation journal. Other...
MedicalXpress

New device could accelerate development of T-cell immunotherapies for cancer

Imperial researchers have invented a device that can rapidly select T-cells that are most effective at attacking cancer cells. The new microfluidic device, which is being patented in readiness for commercial development, could be used to rapidly accelerate the clinical development of new T-cell based immunotherapies for cancer. A new...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New classification system proposed for colorectal cancer to guide treatment and clinical trials

A team of clinician-scientists and scientists, led by the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) together with collaborators in Europe and South Korea, used single cell techniques to uncover a central dichotomy for colorectal cancer cells, leading to a proposed update of the classification system for the disease. These findings, published in Nature Genetics on 30 June 2022, have implications for drug development and treatment approaches in colorectal cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How the coronavirus attacks the heart

The coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 can cause severe organ damage in humans. Heart complications are one of the possible consequences of an infection. In addition, the virus also attacks the heart directly, can cause myocarditis and lead to heart failure. Dr. Nazha Hamdani, head of the research department for molecular and experimental cardiology at the Bochum university hospital, has tracked the journey of the virus in detail.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism controlling spread of pancreatic cancer

Scientists have shown it is possible to reverse a key process that allows pancreatic cancer cells to grow and spread around the body. These findings, published in Nature, show that a protein called GREM1 is key to regulating the type of cells found in pancreatic cancer—and manipulating its levels can both fuel and reverse the ability of these cells to change into a more aggressive subtype.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How do children develop after being born very preterm? Four likely outcomes

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP) reports that, among very preterm born children, subgroups can be distinguished with distinct outcome profiles that vary in severity, type, and combinations of deficits. Children born very preterm, that is, after a pregnancy duration of...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Scientists unravel the key to colon cancer relapse after chemotherapy

Approximately 1 in 25 people will develop colon cancer during their lifetime and nearly 2 million cases new cases are diagnosed worldwide each year. Chemotherapy is commonly used to treat colon cancer. While this treatment is initially effective in most cases, many patients relapse after treatment. Led by Dr. Eduard...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy to shrink treatment-resistant cancer tumors

Advancements in cancer research and treatment have resulted in great improvements in survival rates—today, there are almost 17 million people in the United States alone who have survived their diagnosis because of the physicians and scientists who have dedicated their careers to breakthrough approaches. June is Cancer Survivor Month, and as we celebrate the individuals living with, through and beyond their disease, the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine is spotlighting some of the researchers contributing to these advancements in science, including Yasser Aldhamen, Ph.D.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Knee replacement surgery decreased after NHS policies on patient's weight were introduced

New research has found that weight/body mass index (BMI) policies introduced by NHS commissioning groups in England are associated with a decrease in knee replacement surgery and may be contributing to health inequalities. With one in ten people likely to need a knee replacement, many thousands of patients are directly affected by these policies.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy