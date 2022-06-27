ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What do you know about headaches?

By Laurel Kelly, Mayo Clinic News Network
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about headaches. Headache is pain in any region of the head. Headaches may occur on one or both sides of the head, be isolated to a certain location, radiate across the head from one point,...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What to know about thyroid ultrasounds

The thyroid gland is an important organ that produces several hormones. Various conditions can affect the thyroid, some of which have potentially serious consequences. For this reason, doctors sometimes use ultrasound scans to produce images of the thyroid gland. These scans. healthcare professionals diagnose conditions such as cancer, although it...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about acupuncture for GERD

Acupuncture may modulate the gut-brain communication to relieve the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The traditional Chinese medicine technique may also be beneficial for people with other digestive conditions. Acupuncture is a technique in which practitioners insert thin needles through the skin to stimulate specific points on the body.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

What to know about arthritis and osteoporosis

Arthritis is a condition that causes inflammation within a person’s joints. Contrastingly, osteoporosis is when a person has low bone mineral density. People sometimes confuse osteoporosis with osteoarthritis, which is a type of arthritis. Arthritis can have many causes. When an. causes joint inflammation, healthcare professionals define the condition...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headaches#Migraine#Cluster Headache#Ache#Paralysis
POPSUGAR

What Is Pancreatitis, and What Causes It?

Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday, and today, reports are confirming that the Blink-182 drummer (and Kourtney Kardashian's husband) was experiencing pancreatitis. The cause is still unclear, but this much is certain: pancreatitis can be a serious and painful experience. The condition occurs when the pancreas (an organ that produces enzymes to help the body digest its food) becomes inflamed, causing stomach pain, nausea, and more. In fact, Barker apparently knew he had to go to the hospital when he felt "intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney," a source told ET. A quick rundown on what pancreatitis is and what causes it, here.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Exercise to Help You Calm Down

An activity that uses all of one's concentration can control anxiety by keeping anxiety-producing thoughts out of mind. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is one way to do that. The 5-4-3-2-1 is useful as an emotional-regulation band-aid. It is not an anxiety cure or a panic attack cure. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is...
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

What Happens When You Have Ulcerative Colitis?

Ulcerative colitis is a systemic disease that mainly manifests as intestinal ulcers. A multifactorial autoimmune reaction causes inflammation in the intestinal lining and forms ulcers. Intestine plays a major role in the absorption of water and salts from the waste food that moves through it. Any disruption in the integrity...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Improving Your Life While Dealing With Fatigue

There’s an array of symptoms you’ll experience while living with multiple sclerosis. But fatigue must be one of the most, if not the most, common one. It just comes with the territory. It’s a daily battle. It can be debilitating and exhausting. It’s like the simplest things make you feel tired. And many times, it just comes out of nowhere.
HEALTH
StyleCaster

Zodiac Signs Face: Your Physical Features, According To Your Rising Sign

Have you ever wondered if your zodiac sign and your face have something in common? Well, your ascendant—aka your rising sign—certainly does! In astrology, the rising sign describes the essence of your personality and the way you navigate the world. It’s the first layer of your spiritual being that comes in contact with your environment! However, it can also describe the face you put on for the world; your physical features, your body shape and even the way you express your emotions on the surface.
LIFESTYLE
Medical News Today

Bananas and other foods for COPD: What to know

Bananas may be beneficial for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). They are potassium-rich and contain antioxidants and fiber. Other sources of these nutrients are berries and whole grains. COPD is a group of diseases, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis. These conditions cause a blockage to the airflow and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Don't Get "Hoovered" by Toxic People

Hoovering is a way that people manipulate others into resuming contact. Hoovering may happen when the person is low on narcissistic supply. The best way to respond to a hoovering attempt is to not respond. Toxic people mistreat you but don't want to lose your attention. They expect to be...
RELATIONSHIPS
WebMD

Dealing with the Fear of Not Being Able to Breathe

When I watch TV or movies and there’s a scene of drowning, I feel a tinge of anxiety rise up. I find myself taking deep breaths. And maybe most people feel the same way. Except, I really do know what it feels like to not be able to breathe.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy