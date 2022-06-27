ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford Girl Scouts Go For the Gold to Earn Highest Award

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) recognized exceptional Girl Scouts who earned the organization’s highest award at the Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony on June 5, 2022. The annual celebration at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterbury honored the dreamers and the doers who take the organization’s mission “make the world a...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Bethel Police Welcome Anthony Bria to Department!

The Bethel Police Department welcomes our newest Officer, Anthony Bria, to the force. Bria, a Fairfield County native, has worked as an Officer for the past several years in North Carolina. We welcome Officer Bria back to Connecticut and look forward to him being a part of the Bethel Police Department.
BETHEL, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Indian Museum Coming to Connecticut

June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month. As of 2010, West Indians became the largest foreign-born population in our state. Now, several groups are working to turn a temporary exhibit into a permanent museum to share and celebrate their culture and history. The temporary exhibit is currently housed in the...
WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, CT
Government
Waterbury, CT
Government
City
Harwinton, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Burlington, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
City
Guilford, CT
City
Unionville, CT
City
Farmington, CT
City
Ellington, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

‘First impression’: Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport unveils $210 million ground transportation center

WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Residents Named to Dean's List at Fairfield University

Fairfield University Congratulates Spring 2022 Dean List. Congratulations to the Danbury residents who have received Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Fairfield University. Olivia A. Alessandro. Andrew S. Alfidi. Abigail E. Calame. Elizabeth M. Fanzilli. Joely M. Feder. Grace C. Harney. Chayne T. Howard. Avery F. Jarboe.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Wright
WTNH

Recently opened restaurants in the Hartford area

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Hartford from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #10. Puente Pub – Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Latin American, Pubs– Address: 81 S Main St Farmington, CT 06085– Opened: Opened 2 […]
HARTFORD, CT
usj.edu

Two University of Saint Joseph Students Receive Nursing Scholarships from Hospital for Special Care

Hospital for Special Care (HFSC), located in New Britain, and Hartford, CT, awarded two USJ students academic scholarships as part of its annual scholarship award presentation last week. Laiba Shahzad ’26 of Newington received the Rona Botwinick Nursing Scholarship, $3,000; and Christine Nguyen ’26, also of Newington, received the Dr. Michael Timura, III Nursing Scholarship, $2,750.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gold Award Expo
hamlethub.com

Brookfield Resident Jim Montalto Named a Top Wealth Advisor in Connecticut

Local Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Senior Financial Advisor Jim Montalto was recently named to the 2022 Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list. Jim lives in Brookfield and attended Cornell University. He and his wife, Lisa Cerbone Montalto, are both Senior Vice Presidents at their firm, The Montalto Group. Jim...
BROOKFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Christopher Gephart, of New Fairfield, graduated from The University of Tampa.

Christopher Gephart, of New Fairfield, graduated from The University of Tampa on. Gephart graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary (K-6) BS. The commencement ceremony included 1,713 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by alumni and brothers, Javier Baldor '89, CEO of BST Global, and Carlos Baldor '87, president and chief technology officer of BST Global and the student challenge speaker.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
hamlethub.com

Outdoor Pajama Story Time at Somers Library

Listen to stories read by Doris Jane Smith outside the library. In case of inclement weather, a Zoom link will be sent by email. Michelle Wellansky- Children's Librarian & Beth Levine- Library Assistant. Library programs are supported by Friends of Somers Library through our patrons' generous contributions.
SOMERS, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Linda Queenan

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life. (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Westchester County Waives Beach Fees Through September 1st!

The waiving of beach fees is the latest measure by the Latimer Administration to ease inflation costs for Westchester County residents. Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Glen Island Beach fees will be waived, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, September 1. The latest move to ease inflation costs for residents will be at Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and also at the County’s pools, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers. Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson is open weekends only, and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon is currently free daily.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy