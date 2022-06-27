ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salem, NY

SUNY Potsdam athlete Hope Sandor named to SUNYAC Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for 2021-22 season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Sandor, a resident of North Salem, N.Y. was one of 122 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for...

SUNY New Paltz Dean's List: Spring 2022

SUNY New Paltz announces its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load. The College congratulates the following students for making the spring 2022 Dean's List:. Emily Press...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Danbury Residents Named to Dean's List at Fairfield University

Fairfield University Congratulates Spring 2022 Dean List. Congratulations to the Danbury residents who have received Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Fairfield University. Olivia A. Alessandro. Andrew S. Alfidi. Abigail E. Calame. Elizabeth M. Fanzilli. Joely M. Feder. Grace C. Harney. Chayne T. Howard. Avery F. Jarboe.
DANBURY, CT
Samantha Carroll, of Yorktown Heights, graduated from The University of Tampa

Samantha Carroll of Yorktown Heights, graduated from the University of Tampa on May 7, 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance BS. The commencement ceremony included 1,713 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by alumni and brothers, Javier Baldor '89, CEO of BST Global, and Carlos Baldor '87, president and chief technology officer of BST Global and the student challenge speaker.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
Bryant University announces spring 2022 Deans' List

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans' List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations to the following students on...
BREWSTER, NY
SHU's Farrington College of Ed & Human Dev Receives $260K Grant

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s Isabelle Farrington College of Education & Human Development (IFCEHD) has received a $260,000 grant from The Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck (PCLB) Foundation to support the college’s Bridgeport Teacher Residency program. Currently in its third year, the program is a year-long, immersive, co-teaching...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Stamford Board of REALTORS® (SBOR) Awards 2022 Frank N. Green Community Service Scholarships to 10 Stamford Graduating Seniors

Congratulations to the 2022 Scholarship Winners: Olivia Anne Conte, Kayla Glynn, Jade Hutchinson, Ananya Kotian, Alejandro Jose Lopez Gonzalez, Carrington Mattis, Aishwarya Sivasubramanian and Jeremy Young. Not Pictured are Claire Cody and Kaitlyn M. Pepa. Shown with the students at the presentation on Tuesday evening at The Stamford Board of...
STAMFORD, CT
Area High School Students Back on Campus for Upward Bound Summer Program

The 2022 Upward Bound six-week summer program launched Monday, June 27 with the arrival of 170 North Country high school students who will be immersed in academic and experiences aimed at preparing them for life at college. Serving high school students in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, Upward Bound is...
Fourth Grade Teacher Brian Pelosi Honored

Town of Smithtown Supervisor Surprises Accompsett Elementary School Teacher Brian Pelosi with Certificate of Recognition. Supervisor Ed Wehrheim made a special visit to Accompsett Elementary School to surprise fourth grade teacher Brian Pelosi with a Certificate of Recognition before the Summer break. On June 15th, Accompsett Elementary School Principal Timothy Hellmuth worked in coordination with Supervisor Ed Wehrheim to surprise and present Mr. Pelosi with the certificate. The special occasion came after letters were sent to the Town regarding Mr. Pelosi’s efforts to bring smiles and comfort to the student body, faculty and families at the end of each school day.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Katonah-Lewisboro School District Moving Up & Graduation Snapshots

As students passed through the 18th-century Pegasus Gate, their easy chat turned into broad smiles. The unmistakable sounds of "Pomp and Circumstance," recorded by the John Jay Orchestra, grew as they neared the Venetian Theater, as well the buzz of 1,500 faculty and family members gathered in the gracious, tented space.
KATONAH, NY
Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference

Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference. Volunteers for the Putnam County Medical Reserve Corps got an early look at a new FBI resilience training, developed for agents at the FBI’s NY office, and heard from local harm reduction specialist Lauren Johnson, the community engagement facilitator at the Prevention Council of Putnam. Ms. Johnson introduced the concept of harm reduction to reduce opioid overdose deaths and to strengthen countywide response to these emergencies. The sessions were part of an all-day conference, coordinated by the Putnam County Department of Health, which also included a primer on suicide prevention and an eye-opening presentation on fentanyl and fake pills. Held at Centennial Golf Course in Carmel, it was part of the department’s continuing education program for MRC volunteers in a post-pandemic world. Next on the training agenda is a more in depth, online suicide prevention training that can be taken at one’s own pace.
PUTNAM, CT
Brookfield Resident Jim Montalto Named a Top Wealth Advisor in Connecticut

Local Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Senior Financial Advisor Jim Montalto was recently named to the 2022 Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list. Jim lives in Brookfield and attended Cornell University. He and his wife, Lisa Cerbone Montalto, are both Senior Vice Presidents at their firm, The Montalto Group. Jim...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Meet a Miss N.Y. Teen USA contestant

She may not have been able to take the crown this time around, but Valarie Goorahoo, representing Valley Stream, made a strong showing at the Miss New York Teen USA 2022 in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. She was named 2nd runner-up, holding her own among the 68 young ladies at this year’s competition on June 4.
VALLEY STREAM, NY

