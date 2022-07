The Big Easy. The Crescent City. The northernmost city in the Caribbean—no matter the nickname, New Orleans holds a storied place in our nation’s history. But without the Mississippi River, the city probably wouldn’t exist. Built strategically on the banks of the most commercially important river in the country, New Orleans’ role as a port town plays heavily into its cultural significance. Both people and products have moved in and out of the region through this waterway, whether it’s moving jazz upriver to St. Louis or exporting midwestern grain to the rest of the world.

