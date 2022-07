LEBANON — An underage drinking party in Earlville State Forest in Madison County was broken up by forest rangers Saturday evening. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said they were called to Earlville State Forest in Lebanon on Saturday, June 25, for an underage drinking party. Officials said the forest rangers found about 15 to 20 young people gathered around a bonfire in the roadway.

LEBANON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO