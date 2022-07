(Foley, MN) -- Benton County authorities say a person of interest in some suspicious drone activity Monday night has been cleared. Sheriff Troy Heck says they identified and spoke with the person involved in the complaint Wednesday. A woman and five kids were fishing in Watab Township and noticed a drone fly above them. The drone returned a short time later and dropped a bag of candy near the children. Witnesses told deputies there was a man in a black S-U-V parked nearby. The sheriff says it was a poorly thought-out effort to get footage for use on social media rather than an attempt to engage in criminal activity.

BENTON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO