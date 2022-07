Brian Hamm’s first official day on the job as Yale baseball coach this past Monday began with a 6 a.m. flight to California out of John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. He has spent the week scouting players and reacquainting himself with West Coast coaches that will be key to recruiting. On Friday, he was scheduled for a red-eye back to Queens, where on Saturday he will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets’ game against the Rangers.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO