Pickerington, OH

Pickerington native wins national 400-meter dash championship

By David Rees
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – University of Cincinnati track and field’s Steven McElroy won the 400-meter dash at the U20 National Championship, beating record time.

From Pickerington, Ohio, McElroy had a school and meet record time of 44.93, qualifying for the World Athletics U20 Championships held in Columbia in August.

McElroy’s time beat his own school record of 45.57. As a freshman, he has also won the 400 at the 2022 indoor and outdoor American Athletic Conference Championships, while qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2022.

Additionally, UC’s Annika Kinley placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 1.70m at the U20 Championships.

