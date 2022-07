A 31-year-old Bellevue resident is being charged with a hate crime and assault after allegedly vandalizing a local church and throwing rocks at a bystander. Around 10 a.m. June 28, police responded to a disturbance at St. Louise Catholic Church located at 141 156th Ave. SE. When an officer arrived, the church employee who called appeared to have been sprayed in the face with black spray paint. The victim who was spray painted also said the suspect had thrown rocks at him.

